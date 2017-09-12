Rs 87,000 stolen from bank account after man swipes debit card at Pune-Mumbai toll plaza: report

A sales manager from Pune has claimed that Rs 87,000 was stolen from his bank account soon after he made payment at the Khalapur toll plaza, according to a report on Mid-Day. Thirty-six year-old Darshan Patil had swiped his card to make a transaction worth Rs 230 at the toll plaza, but what followed left him helpless.

Immediately after the transaction, he received the first message on his phone about the toll plaza payment. However, a couple of hours later Patil recieved another SMS saying purchase worth Rs 20,000 was made using his account. Six more messages followed of similar transactions.

"At the Khalapur Toll Plaza, I paid Rs 230 at 6.27 pm. Immediately, I received a message about the transaction. But around 8.31 pm, I received a notification saying that a purchase worth Rs 20,000 had been done with my card. Within minutes of that, I got six more messages of fraud transactions made through my debit card," Mid-Day quoted Patil.

The total amount of money stolen from his account was Rs 87,000, according to Patil. He said the whoever had stolen the money did not even leave a single penny behind. Patil said that he had not shared his card's PIN with and entered the code himself. Patil has lodged a complain Hadapsar police station in Pune over the incident.