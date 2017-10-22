India's best performance in Wordskills challenge since 2007; bag two medals

Two Indians bagged a silver and a bronze at the global skill competition here, showing the best ever performance by India since the country began participating in the WorldSkills' challenge in 2007.

The Indian team comprising 28 competitors also won nine Medallions of Excellence across key skills. India had won a silver medal in 2009 and five medallions of excellence in 2015.

Over 1,300 candidates from 59 countries competed across 51 skill categories this year. The results were announced in a closing ceremony last evening, a statement by Worldskills said.

Mohit Dudeja won a silver for Patisserie and Confectionery whereas Kiran bagged a bronze for Prototype Modelling.

Nine Medallions for Excellence were won in trades/skills like mechatronics, brick-laying, restaurant service, automobile technology, jewellery, graphic design technology, mobile robotics, beauty therapy and car painting.

"The country should take great inspiration from the grit, the confidence and the determination with which the young team has performed at the Olympic of Skills and proved their mettle against countries like China, Russia, Korea, Japan, Brazil," said Rajesh Agrawal, Official delegate India for WorldSkills.

"Our preparation for the next WorldSkills will begin soon and I encourage more and more youth to participate and have the honour to represent the country at such international levels," Agrawal said.