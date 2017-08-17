Toll Plazas on National Highways will have cashless FASTag lanes from September 1

To ease vehicular traffic on toll plazas across the country, toll plazas on all National Highways will have a dedicated FASTag lane that will become operational at all from September 1.

To facilitate the availability of FASTags for Electronic Toll Collection, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will sell FASTags both online and offline.

"NHAI has taken two steps in consultation with RBI and NPCI. These include Online sale of FASTags and offline sale through Common Services Centre (CSC) near toll plazas," a press release said.

FASTag can also be purchased online from Issuer Banks websites / NHAI website / IHMCL website and will be delivered by courier at the door step of the purchaser. The government expects this move to increase the sale of FASTags by improving availability and access.

The online sale of FASTags will begin on August 18, 2017.

The installation and integration of RFID readers in all the Toll Plaza lanes is already under progress and is likely to be completed by 31st October, 2017.

The new toll collection system is seen as a big boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of making India a less-cash economy.

