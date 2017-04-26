Will luxury realty projects die soon?

Big real estate projects face a number of challenges in terms of timing and project costs. There are several reasons behind these. One is a sluggish permission-and-approval cycle, partly due to the developer changing project schedules time and again and partly due to the absence of a single-window clearance system.



As of now, funding in general is slow albeit steady, which is posing a problem for several developers in terms of tight cash flows and liquidity crunch. With large-scale projects, these inadequacies get compounded even more, leading to delayed possession or stalling.

Second, there is a demand-supply mismatch in the high-end and luxury segment, leading to a slowdown. While demand is around 8.5 lakh units, supply is close to 10.5 lakh. That is a huge supply surplus, which has already created a massive mismatch between what buyers are looking for and what is available in the market.

In spite of supply exceeding demand, ready possession is still abysmal. In Worli, a South Mumbai locality, many high-end and luxury home projects came up in 2005. But in the following 12 years, only three completed projects have been handed over to customers. And the price in the region has risen 10 times - from Rs 6,500-7,000 per sq. ft to Rs 70,000 per sq. ft. Both Gurugram and Bengaluru have too many projects, but these are in the Rs 2-5 crore range with not much appreciation in the past 24-36 months. However, a Worli unit will be in the region of Rs 5-35 crore. If we look at the investment return over the next five years for the projects in those two cities, they will be better compared with many other locations.

Once the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act or RERA's mechanism is in place in each state, we can expect projects to be delivered on time, which is a big concern today. Discounts and flexible payment plans, which happen to be the current market trends, should not shut out a customer from monitoring a developer's track record and reputation, project construction activity, location advantages of the project and the market's response to current and past projects.

There is pressure on builders from lenders and the fear of litigation post Unitech and Orbit. They are working towards completing their respective projects, coming out with various schemes for investors and keeping future projects on hold. The focus is on completing these projects and unlocking the money blocked in them and making alternative funding arrangements to finish the ongoing ventures.

One benefit of big-sized realty projects is the plethora of recreational amenities available for each target segment - from toddlers to teenagers to senior citizens. The reasons being not only demand, but also that a bigger society with a greater number of units can afford superior infrastructure. Such all-encompassing societies are offering a better and attractive lifestyle to homebuyers.

Furthermore, these projects are usually carried out by reputed developers. Hence, there is assurance that the developer will not compromise on the quality of the project. Big real estate projects have a dedicated committee post construction, which manages maintenance costs and oversees general upkeep. The disadvantages of buying a home in large-scale projects vary from delays in possession to higher super-built-up area costs on account of the extravagant infrastructure and amenities. The price tag of such a lavish property is quite high, which exposes the buyer to financial risks in case of a downturn.

On the whole, making such decisions depends on the individual and his/her tailored needs. Nevertheless, the benefits outweigh the shortcomings of a big-sized realty project. From an investment perspective, a property in a big realty project has higher saleability risk and low returns on investment. Moreover, an exit from such an investment will customarily come at the ready-for-possession stage. Today we can see a shift in demand from small-scale buildings with basic amenities such as parking and a foyer to large-scale buildings or societies. Having said that, there is not much scope for price appreciation as prices are now exorbitant and bigger projects come with their own set of financial risks due to the high initial outflow as discussed above. Too many luxury projects coming up at the same time and in the same location will also lead to a slowdown in sale of high-ticket properties.

Projects in the luxury segment which have been completed and those under construction will get absorbed over the next 18-24 months. But the pain will remain in this space at least for that period. And going forward, developers, too, will be extremely careful about launching such projects.

