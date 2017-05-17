Job cuts in IT sector: Campus placements at IITs decline in 2016-17

Finding a well-paying job for graduates of India's premier engineering institues, the IITs, has always been a cakewalk. However, amid protectionist policies in the US and other countries, the decades old trend of placements has shown a decline this year.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the data sent by IITs to the human resource development (HRD) ministry revealed only 66 per cent of students who appeared for campus recruitment got a job offer in 2016-17, as against 79 per cent in 2015-16 and 78 per cent in 2014-15.

If one goes by the official data sent to the human resource development (HRD) ministry, out of 9,104 student in 17 IITs who appeared for placements this year, only 6,013 were placed, it said.

"We could have potentially done better, we were not able to get as many companies due to political uncertainties in the state. Companies that were to come to campus fulfilled their requirements with other institutions," said Manu Santhanam, placement advisor at IIT Madras.

"Recruitment by PSUs through GATE scores has increased over these years and many of those recruited are from IITs. These numbers won't reflect in the campus recruitment numbers. We need to add these too before coming to conclusions on employment opportunities for IIT students. We, therefore, feel that the employment scene is not really going down for IITs," the HT report quoted an official from the human resource development ministry.

The decline in placements at India's premier engineering colleges is seen as a possible outcome of various disruptions globally, including protectionist steps taken by countries like United States and Australia.

It's not just fewer recruitments, executive search firm Head Hunters India on Monday said the job cuts in IT sector will be between 1.75 lakh and 2 lakh annually for next three years due to under-preparedness in adapting to newer technologies.

"Contrary to media reports of 56,000 IT professionals to lose jobs this year, the actual job cuts will be between 1.75 lakh and 2 lakh per year in next three years, due to under-preparedness in adapting to newer technologies," Head Hunters India Founder-Chairman and MD K Lakshmikanth said.