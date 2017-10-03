Fillip for Bharat Biotech's next-gen typhoid vaccine

Hyderabad-headquartered vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech announced on October 2, Monday that its "next generation typhoid vaccine, Typbar-TCV, has demonstrated its safety and efficacy in a high risk human challenge clinical study carried out at Oxford University. What is very significant is the clinical studies produced 87 per cent effectiveness as per the trial results published in Lancet."

A note issued by the company says: "Published in The Lancet, the study is the first to demonstrate that immunization with Typbar-TCV is safe, well tolerated and will have significant impact on disease incidence in typhoid endemic areas that introduce the vaccine. This study was conducted in 112 adult volunteers and used a "controlled human infection model".

Those within the industry see this as an important development as the study points to the conjugate vaccine being superior to polysaccharide vaccine. The company says: "The trial led by Prof. Andrew Pollard, Director, Oxford Vaccine Group, was designed based on human infection models where many of the participants, mostly University students, were to consume a drink containing bacteria.The results of the trial clearly show that the new Typhoid Conjugate vaccine gives significantly superior performance compared to the Typhoid Vi polysaccharide vaccine."

The note from the company also says: "According the study published in Lancet vaccine is safe, 100 per cent immunogenic, and prevents 55 per cent of typhoid infections in the challenge trial and up to 87 per cent of infections, when using real life definitions of typhoid fever. Efficacy data from this trial will help to fill a long existing knowledge gap regarding Vi-conjugate vaccines."

Also, it says: "This data is highly significant since the currently available vi-ps typhoid vaccines cannot be administered to children below 2 years, and do not confer long term immunity. Typbar-TCV can be administered to children below 2 years of age and does confer long term immunity. Protection over a longer term reduces the need for repeat vaccinations."

According to an industry veteran, who did not wish to be identified, much would depend on how things pan out going forward. What may eventually prove a real big gain for the company is if it can get a World Health Organisation (WHO) prequalification and from a business perspective the ultimate test would be to eventually bag a UNICEF (United Nations Chindren's Fund) procurement.

The company says: "The Product Summary File has been submitted to World Health Organisation for prequalification. WHO prequalification would allow for UNICEF to procure this vaccine for low-income countries where the disease burden is very high. TypbarTCV, it says, is currently licensed in India, Nigeria, and Nepal, with registrations underway in Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, Uganda, Kenya, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Vietnam among 30 other countries.



Commenting on the Lancet published study and Typbar-TCV R&D milestone, Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, has been quoted saying: "the company is pleased that the vaccine has been found to be extremely effective in the first ever high risk human challenge studies. "The results of this study and the 87 per cent effectiveness success endorse more than 10 years of R&D efforts to develop this vaccine and various clinical trials that have been carried out over the past 8 years". He also mentioned that the company has built dedicated facilities for the manufacture of this vaccine.

"Multidrug-resistant Salmonella typhi has become a major public health problem, as more people are prescribed antibiotics for even common fever in developing nations," Ella stated citing the example of drug resistance against typhoid fever found in Hyderabad city in Pakistan. "We are proud being world-first to pursue a high risk human challenge study and be successful. This paves way for an early realisation of an effective vaccine that can help reduce the typhoid fever disease burden faced by millions of families," Ella added.