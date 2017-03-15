Airtel's 30GB free data: Here's how you can claim it

In a bid to counter Reliance Jio's aggressive data tariffs, Airtel on March 13 announced free 4G data of up to 30GB for 3 months for its postpaid subscribers. Of this 30GB, 10GB 4G data will be available per month.

To avail this offer, you have to go to your My Airtel App and if you don't have the app, you can download it from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After you open the app you will get an automatic prompt asking users to claim their surprise offer. Once you tap on the message, you will get 30GB of data for three months, with a monthly cap of 10GB. When the service gets activated, you will be informed via a text message.

The offer also comes with certain conditions. Not all post-paid customers are reportedly getting 30GB, some are getting less than that. Also, many users have not got any message regarding the offer at all. In that case, you can avail the offer by messaging "surprise" to 121. However, there is no guarantee it will work.

The deadline for users to avail this offer is March 31.

Ever since Reliance Jio announced its plans, there has been a constant tariff war among the major telecom companies in India. In order to compete, rivals Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea have also announced several offers. The 30GB free data also comes a few weeks after Airtel came out with special plans for select pre-paid users and revamped its Infinity Plans for post-paid users.

By offering 10GB free data to people's existing plans, Airtel is hoping that it will be able to retain consumers who could possibly switch to Reliance Jio due to cheaper data rates.

