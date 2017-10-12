Bharti Airtel's Diwali gift: Offers new Rs 999 postpaid plan with 50 GB data

On Tuesday, the company launched a 4G smartphone at Rs 1,399 in collaboration with Indian smartphone manufacturer Karbonn Mobiles. After aiming to counter Reliance JioPhone's reach in the budget segment,the company is now looking forward to launch a new data plan targeting the high-end users.

Airtel is not only trying to match up to Reliance Jio, the company is aggressively launching plans, schemes and even phones to counter Reliance Jio's claim on the telecom sector.

The company has launched an all new postpaid plan called myPlan Infinity at Rs 999 which is aiming at heavy-data users. According to the new plan the company will be giving out 50GB of data along with free unlimited calls, even on roaming.

The new plan will also be eligible for the Rollover Promise according which the user can carry over the data on to the next monthly billing cycle. The company doesn't restrict the data use on daily basis either.

The new smartphone launched by Airtel will also help the company maintain its leverage in market share. The device is effectively priced at Rs 1,399 but the users will have to pay a sum of Rs 2,899. The additional Rs 1,500 can be received as a refund. However, the user will have to satisfy all terms and conditions that come attached with the device.

The user will have to use the device for a minimum of 18 months to be eligible to get Rs 500 refunded. The other Rs 1000 will be refunded once the user completes 36 months of usage. The user will also have to recharge with at least Rs 3000 in first 18 months for the Rs 500 refund. They will have to shed another Rs 3000 for the remaining 18 months to be eligible for the Rs 1000 refund.