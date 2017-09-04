Bharti Airtel launches new prepaid offers to counter Reliance Jio: All you need to know

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom operator, has launched several recharge packs for its prepaid customers ranging from Rs 8 to Rs 399.

Since the launch of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio , telcos including Bharti Airtel are involved in a battle to retain customer base in wake of attractive offers by the latest entrant in the telecom industry.

According to reports, Bharti Airtel is working on the launch of a Rs 2,500 4G smartphone before Diwali after Reliance Jio launched Jio Phone at Rs 1500 to attract consumers.

Since Mukesh Ambani launched Jio in September, the industry has seen severe pressure to cut call, data rates in wake of free services provided to subscribers. Telcos have launched various schemes to counter Jio which has led to a fall in their revenue and profit.

Recently, Vodafone launched a new Rs 392 plan for Delhi-NCR customer in festive season. The pack can be purchased from the 296 Vodafone stores across the city. The plan offers unlimited calling which includes local, STD and even calls while roaming. The user will get 28GB of 4G data for 28 days.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has already announced unlimited local and STD calls along with 1 GB data per day for 56 days under its Rs 349 plan.

Under Jio's Rs 399 plan, unlimited local and STD calls are being offered with 1 GB data per day for 84 days.

To counter Jio, Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel has launched the following plans.

Rs. 8 plan: Local+STD mobile calls 30paise/minute for 56 days.





Rs. 40 plan: Rs. 35 talk time with unlimited validity.





Rs. 60 plan: Rs. 58 talk time with unlimited validity.





Rs. 5 plan: 4GB 3G/4G data for 7 days. Offer valid only after 4G SIM upgradation and for one time recharge only.





Rs. 199 plan: Unlimited local mobile calls plus 1GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days.





Rs. 399 plan: Unlimited Local plus STD calls along with 84 GB data (1GB/day) for 84 days on all handsets.

