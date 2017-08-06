BSNL launches 'Rakhi pe Saugaat', offers unlimited free voice calls, 1GB Data at just Rs 74

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has launched 'Rakhi pe Saugaat' recharge plan, a special Raksha Bandhan offer for its pre-paid customers.



The offer includes unlimited voice calls, talk value and 1GB data in a recharge of just Rs 74.



Sunil Kumar, MD, BSNL told PTI, if you recharge your phone with Rs 74, you will get free calling facility on BSNL network plus free talk time of 74 minutes on any other network for 5 days.



The offer can be availed till August 15.



"Maintaining its tradition BSNL is offering such cheapest tariffs on festivities," said R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board.



Apart from Rakhi ki Saugaat, BSNL has launched few others plans worth Rs 189, Rs 289, and Rs 389, which offer offers 18 per cent extra talk value and 1GB of free data.



Meanwhile, BSNL is planning to set up as many as 1070 Wifi hot spots in rural exchanges in Kerala as part of its expansion plans to reach out to rural customers.



Kerala Circle CGM of BSNL, P T Mathew told reporters that it would be set up in the next six months.



A total of 140 Wifi (BSNL 4G Plus) sites with 418 Access Points are already working with Mobile Data offload facility in prominent places in the state, he said.

