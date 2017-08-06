BSNL to focus on 5G services in HP circle: Official

BSNL will focus on 5G services in the Himachal Pradesh circle to remain in competition in the fast-changing telecom sector, an official said today.

It will also launch 4G services at Baddi in Solan district and 3G services for the entire state, and release 30,000 new landline connections and 31,000 broadband connections to the subscribers in the state.

Chief General Manager of Himachal Pradesh telecom circle Ravi Kant said BSNL will focus on 5G services instead of 4G in the HP Circle as its main aim is to provide better and latest services to its consumers.

He said during the current financial year, 620 new BTS will be installed in entire state, out of which 305 will be 3G for data services and rest 2G for voice.

BSNL is working to provide telecom service in every nook and corner of the state and during the current fiscal, 30,000 new landline connections and 31,000 broadband connections would be released, Kant said.

He said all C-dot exchanges in state will be upgraded with Next Generation Network systems (NGN) within this fiscal and 20,000 ports have been sanctioned for this.

Kant said for strengthening mobile and Internet services in the circle, 100 off-load and 134 USO hotspots will be installed in the state. PTI PCL NSD