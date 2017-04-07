There is still time to subscribe to Jio Summer Surprise offer. Here's why

In a hasty announcement on Thursday, Reliance Jio said that its Summer Surprise offer will be withdrawn in the next few days after Trai 'advised' it to stop three months complimentary benefits under the new scheme.

While Jio may have said that it accepts Trai's decision and is in the process of fully complying with regulator's Trai's advice, the press release from the company has left it unanswered as to when Jio would officially withdraw its Summer Surprise offer.

In a note from Thursday evening, Jio said that its Summer Surprise offer will be withdrawn in the next few days. "Jio will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible."

If one goes by what Jio has said so far, it is amply clear that the withdrawal of the Summer Surprise offer has not come into effect. Since, we haven't heard anything specific as yet, it is likely that offer will be available until coming Monday.

Under the Summer Surprise plan, Jio Prime members making their first recharge payment of Rs 303 or higher would have gotten complimentary free data services for three months until July.

While launching the offer on March 31, Mukesh Ambani had said, "Every Jio Prime member - when they make their first paid recharge prior to 15th April using Jio's Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan) - will get services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis."

Here's all you need to know about the new announcement:

Who is eligible for Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer:

In a press release on Thursday night, Jio said, "All customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer."

Jio Prime customers who have already done their Rs 303 recharge will continue to get free complimentary data for the next three months until July. The billing for such customers will only start from July onward.



Can you still avail Jio Summer Surprise Offer:

After Trai's 'advise', Jio said that its Summer Surprise offer will be withdrawn in the next few days. "Jio will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible," it added.

Now, technically, the offer has not been withdrawn with the immediate effect. There is lack of clarity as to when the offer will be scrapped. Jio has used the word 'operationally feasible' to buy more time so that it get as many subscribers as possible.



Jio Prime membership to continue

While Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer may soon be withdrawn, users can still sign up for Jio Prime subscriptions till April 15. Once you become a Prime member, you can always buy Rs 303 subscription to enjoy a bouquet of free services offered in the Happy New Year offer.

The impact of Trai order

The Trai order may help Reliance Jio acquire more Prime members in the next couple of days until it becomes 'operationally feasible' for Jio to end the Summer Surprise offer.