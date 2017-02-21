Reliance Jio prime membership at Rs 99 for 1 year from April 2017

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Prime Membership for existing Jio customers and revealed tariff plans while addressing a press conference today.

Ambani said Reliance Jio crossed 100-million subscribers, in less than six months of its launch. "Jio added 7 customers every second of every single day for the last 170 days," he said in his speech.



Jio had crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day and surpassing the subscriber addition rates of global giants like Facebook, WhatsApp and Skype.



"This milestone belongs to every member of the Jio community. We have created sustainable employment and this is an achievement for the entire country. We are humbled by the enormous trust placed on us by our customers," Ambani added.



Here are the live updates:

14:10 pm: Jio prime members can continue to enjoy unlimited benefits of New Year offer for another 12 months.

14:10 pm : Only Rs 303 per month or Rs 10 per day for another full year



14:09 pm : Enrollment will start from March 1 till 31 March 2017.



14:08 pm: Jio Prime membership for Rs 99 for 1 year from April 2017.



14:03 pm: In coming months, we will double data capacity. By 2017, Jio will be present in all villages of India covering 99% of population, says Ambani.



14:02 pm Lakhs of customers have done mobile no. portability in moving to Jio. I hope more customers will choose MNP and and make Jio their permanent home, says Ambani.



14:01 pm: From April 1, Reliance Jio will start its tariff plans. All domestic voice calls to remain free, no roaming charges, no hidden charges, says Ambani.



14:00 pm: 100 cr gigabytes of data was consumed on the Jio network.



13:56 pm: We have continued to build on our strengths for the last six months.



13:55 pm: India no. 1 country in world for mobile data usage. Before Jio India ranked 150 in mobile data usage



13:54 pm: 7 customers added per second to the network per day since Reliance Jio's launch, says Ambani.



13:52 pm: Mukesh Ambani says Reliance Jio has crossed 100 mn customer mark in 170 days.

On December 2, 2016, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the extension of free services offer for customers till March 31, 2017.

The company is in the process of doubling the network, to four lakh digitally enabled outlets by March 2017. Jio has also introduced home delivery of Jio SIMs, Mukesh Ambani had said.

More recently, announcing its third quarter results, Reliance Industries had said that its telecom subsidiary Jio has garnered 72.4 million subscribers as of 31 December, 2016.

Aadhaar enabled us to acquire a million customer a day which is unheard of in the industry as a whole," Mukesh Ambani said on February 16, 2017. Jio subscriber base is growing at a pace which it had itself had not expected at the time of launch.

