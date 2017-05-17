Now, Idea customers can use 4G internet services in this city!

Expanding its 4G connectivity in Rajasthan, telecom company Idea cellular today launched 4G Internet services here.

The company already has the facility of 4G network at Bhiwadi, Bharatpur, Chomu, Ajmer, Sikar, Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Sawaimadhopur and Pushkar, Director - operations of the company P Laxminarayan said here.

He informed that the 4G Internet services will also be provided in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Sriganganagar and Bikaner soon.

Laxminarayan said that the company s mobile broadband service covers almost one lakh villages/towns and cities in the country.

Meanwhile, Idea Cellular reported a consolidated loss of Rs 325.6 crore in the three months to March 2017.



The company had posted a profit of Rs 449.2 crore in the same period a year ago. For Idea, this is the second consecutive consolidated loss on a quarterly basis as the company viewed October-April as "particularly harsh" and a "period of telecom discontinuity".

For the December 2016 quarter, Idea posted its first-ever consolidated net loss of Rs 383.87 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 659.35 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenues declined 13.7 per cent to Rs 8,194.5 crore, from Rs 9,500.7 crore a year ago.

