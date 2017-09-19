Reliance Jio 4G got 50 per cent faster since users started to pay: OpenSignal report

Internet speeds on Reliance Jio's 4G network have grown substantially since the telecom disruptor did away with its free data plans, stated a report by OpenSignal. A blog post by the company stated that the 4G speeds started to increase as soon as its "free data offers concluded in on April 1". A growth of 50 per cent in internet speeds was recorded by the end of July this year, the report stated.

According to the report, the 4G speeds delivered by Reliance Jio evened out around 4.2 Mbps till April, after an upsurge which began in February. It started to grow again after the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom company started to charge for its data services from April 1. By the time OpenSignal concluded its survey, it found that the speeds on Jio's LTE network had reached 5.8 Mbps, as opposed to 3.9 Mbps seen at the beginning of 2017.

As for the reasons behind the steep rise in internet speeds, the OpenSignal report stated that it could be due to a number of factors. Reliance Jio upgrading its network to increase its technical capabilities, users opting out of the network after its service incurred a price, and people being economical with their data after starting since it was not free anymore were among the reasons which OpenSignal suspected that led to the increase in Reliance Jio's 4G speeds.

In its previous reports, OpenSignal had ranked Reliance Jio's 4G speed as the slowest in the country. In its peak speed analysis of India, however, OpenSignal had also established that Reliance Jio possessed the most technologically powerful LTE system in the country. It was due to its huge user base struggling for bandwidth which limited them from using the complete potential of this network.

Adding more than ten crore users within the span of one year without upgrading its network technologies accordingly saw to it. Managing its LTE network better with less number of users have helped with delivering its full potential to its users.

While stating that the user experience with Reliance Jio has improved manifold in the recent times, OpenSignal went on to mention that there still is a lot more that can be done to improve its 4G speed metric.

