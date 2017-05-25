Reliance Jio effect continues: Vodafone offers 4G plans for Rs 19 with unlimited calling

Vodafone is offering affordable 4G data plans for as low as Rs 19 for a day. Meant for the prepaid users, the plans come with validity of one day and one week. These integrated plans also offer free unlimited local and STD calls for the term of their validity.

The London-based telecom company is offering two of these plans - Vodafone SuperDay and Vodafone SuperWeek. The Vodafone SuperDay plan offers 100 MB 4G data with unlimited local and STD Vodafone-to-Vodafone calls for a period of one day. The SuperWeek plan for Rs 49 offers 250 MB 4G data along with unlimited calling facility on local and STD Vodafone numbers.

On paying Rs 89, users can get 100 minutes of calling from their Vodafone numbers to other telecom operators, along with other benefits of the Rs 49 SuperWeek plan.

These plans also come with unrestricted repeat purchase option which will ensure more value to the customer, said a press communique from Vodafone. The plans are applicable for 4G handsets only. The users will get 50MB free data in case these plans are activated on non-4G handsets.

Telecommunication companies in India have been offering cheaper deals to their customers since Reliance Jio caused an upheaval in the market with its free 4G data plan.

