Reliance Jio effect: Idea Cellular offers 70 GB data at Rs 396

Telecom firm Idea Cellular is offering 70 GB of 3G data for just Rs 396 to its select prepaid customers, valid for 70 days.

The Rs 396 pack includes 3,000 minutes of local and STD calls to other networks. Idea-to-Idea calls, both local and STD, are free, reported NDTV.

However, the 70 GB data pack has a daily limit of 1 GB, beyond which services will be charged.

Even the calling minutes comes with a daily limit of 300 minutes and a weekly limit of 1,200 minutes. Calls crossing the limit will be charged 30 paise per minute.

Keeping up with the price war, Vodafone last week announced a Rs 786 Ramzan Plan for its post-paid customers in Assam & North East Circle.

The plan offers unlimited voice calling, unlimited national roaming and 25GB data for just Rs 786.

The company is also offering 50 per cent discount on all the premium number series with the 786 pack as part of the mobile number.

The offer is available for both pre-paid and post-paid customers in the circle.

After Reliance Jio's entry in the telecom sector, all the telcos have been waging a price war to stay atop the competition.