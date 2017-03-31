Reliance Jio extends last date for Prime Membership subscription; will not charge tariff for first three months

Reliance Jio on Friday made a slew of announcements related to its Prime membership, including no tariff for the first three months under the scheme. To avail the offer, customers will have to first subscribe to the Prime membership by paying Rs 99 and also purchase Jio's Rs 303 and other plans. Following which, they will get the first three months as "complimentary" and their paid tariff plan will begin from July.

"Every Jio Prime member - when they make their first paid recharge prior to 15th April using Jio's Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan) - will get services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis. Your paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary service," Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

Jio Summer Surprise



While thanking customers who have purchased the Prime membership, Ambani termed the new offer as Jio Summer Surprise. "The Jio Summer Surprise is the first of many surprises for JIO PRIME members," he said.

Ambani also said that over 72 million people had subscribed to Reliance Jio in a record period.



"In just one month over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime membership," Ambani said.

"Over the past few days, we have been deluged by millions of customers queuing up to purchase Jio's popular Rs 303 and other tariff plans. This nationwide trend indicates that very many customers are still in the process of purchasing JIO PRIME and their first paid tariff plan. I am committed to 'WALKING THE EXTRA MILE' for my Jio Family members," Mukesh Ambani said in statement.

On Network Congestion

Ambani also made a reference of the network issues and promised an improvement in service quality in the days ahead.



"We are acutely aware that we have small pockets of congestion on our network. With our investment in network expansion, you will see a dramatic improvement in service quality in the coming weeks," Ambani said.

