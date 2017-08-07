Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel price war: All offer 84 GB data plan, unlimited local, STD calls; check prices

A year earlier, before Reliance Jio was launched, consumers were used to spend much more on their monthly phone bills for using data. Most users had an austere approach when it came to data consumption. Things have changed. About a month from now, Reliance Jio will mark its first anniversary. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani launched the new teleco in September last year, changing the Indian telecom sector in India forever.

For the consumer, this has essentially meant more data in less money. Reliance Jio, which started off with free data and free voice calls to draw users, has forced incumbent telecos Airtel and Vodafone to reduce data prices too. Jio has finally started charging customers, ending its free offers, but that has not ended the price war between the telecos. For the consumers, it's great news. There's plenty of data packages to choose from.



As Reliance Jio intends to increase its consumer base further, there will definitely be more offers to come. AS for now, Airtel and Vodafone are putting out counter offers to defend against Jio's onslaught. There are similar offers that Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel are offering, including plans in which consumers end up getting 84 GB in total. Let's take a look:

Airtel: Reliance Jio has caused a massive dent in the telecom industry, but Airtel is fighting hard to retain its top position in the sector. Airtel has aggressively tried to match Jio's offers. Airtel's Rs 399 plan is no different. The Rs 399 plan offers free local and STD calls which matches Jio's free and voice calls feature. But more than voice calls, the fight is about data price. Airtel's Rs 399 plan, with a validity of 84 days, offers 1 GB data per day. This essentially amounts to 84 GB data in total.

Airtel has different offers depending on the circle, and special packages for select users. Earlier, Airtel was offering 70 days validity for new 4G handset users for Rs 399.



Vodafone: Much like Airtel, Vodafone's not been too behind in offering new packages in a bid to retain its customers who could drift to Reliance Jio owing to the cheap data plans. Vodafone's latest plan was targeted at students. Vodafone's Rs 445 plan with 84 days validity has 1 GB data limit per day. This amounts to 84 GBs in total. But, it has also tied up with cab service provider app Ola and food deliviery app Zomato to offer discounts.

The plan's cost also goes down in the second recharge when users have to pay Rs 352 instead of the first-time recharge value of Rs 445. Voice calls and SMS are free. There's smaller option too for Vodafone users with a First Recharge Coupon (FRC) plan at Rs 244. It offers 70 GB data with unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone local and STD calls.

Idea: In a few states Idea Cellular has a Rs 445 plan with 84 days validity for first time recharge users. Idea's Rs 445 plan includes unlimited local and STD calls with 1 GB 3G data limit per day. There's a cheaper plan available for Rs 297 plan with 1 GB daily data and unlimited local and STD calling within the Idea network. Idea users in Mumbai also have the option to subscribe to a Rs 395 plan for 4G smartpohone users with 84 days validity and 1GB daily data.

Reliance Jio: The Rs 399 plan (for Prime members exclusively) offers 84GB of data for a period of 84 days with an FUP of 1GB per day. The plan provides daily 1GB data. Though unlimited, crossing the FUP will reduce the speed to a mere 128Kbps. Apart from this, all calls are free on this plan, and this includes local and STD calls as well as calls made on roaming.

Jio is offering a validity of 56 days along with the Rs 309 and Rs 349 plans, with all voice calls being free. Rs 309 plan has 1GB data per day, while the Rs 349 plan has 20 GB data in total. Similar to the Rs 399 plan, if a user exhausts the data limit, the speed comes down to 128 Kbps.