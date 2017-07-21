Reliance JioPhone is priced Rs 0, but how good can a free phone be? Here are all its features

Reliance Jio launches the new feature phone, JioPhone that will be capable of accessing 4G spectrum. Though the device was announced at Rs 0, the company will be selling it at Rs 1,500 which will be 100 per cent refundable after 3 years.

The device signifies a broader change in the move towards a more Digital India as out of 70 crore mobile phone owners 50 crore are still using feature phones as their daily driver, which also restricts them to 2G technology.

JioPhone claims to put an end to the expensive 2G technology by launching the cheapest 4G featurephone. This new phone is claimed to be "made in India by young Indians for all Indians"; India's intelligent phone JioPhone. The new launch is aimed at expanding the reach of 4G to the majority population by launching a feature phone that merely costs half of any smartphone available in the market.



JioPhone will be launched for testing on 15 August, will be available for pre-booking from August 24 and will be commercially available by September this year.

Here are the key offers made by Jio:

1. Voice will always be free

2. Starting 15 Aug, digital freedom for all feature phone users

3. Jio will give unlimited data

4. Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer at Rs 153 per month

5. Rs 24 for 2 days of data will offer similar value

6. Rs 54 per week for same data benefits



Here are the key features of the phone:

The device will be a 100 per cent 4G LTE phone

JioPhone supports all of India's 22 languages

JioPhone also uses voice command to communicate

Typing, calling, texting can be done via voice command

All Jio applications will come preloaded with the device

Powerful speakers for a better media experience

Any Jio user can long-press '5' button and it will send a distress message to your loved ones. The device will integrate local police and other security features available in the country

Later this year, NFC will be available on the JioPhone

Payments can be done via a simple tap of the JioPhone

Can connect to credit, debit cards and UPI accounts