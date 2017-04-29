Reliance to roll out its FTTH service 'Jio Fiber' with minimum 100 Mbps speed

After successfully triggering tariff war for mobile internet, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is now planning to launch high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service.

FTTH is a broadband network architecture using optical fiber to provide all or part of the local loop used for last mile telecommunications.

The service is called Jio Fiber and it will be rolled out as a Preview in the coming weeks. According to the reports, Jio has already started trials in various cities and is ready for commercial launch.

Jio Fiber broadband plans will start from 100 Mbps speed. Reliance Jio's upcoming FTTH service is not just about speed and tariff, it has several other features to offer.

Reports suggest that it will have a smart calling feature that will virtually connect the cell phones to landline. That means if a person receives a call on the landlines it can be received on cell phone.

While the news about the launch is doing rounds, no official confirmation has yet been made. India Today analysed how Jio's entry into the fiber broadband is likely to help users.

It said: "Although India is now home to a large number internet users, majority of them connect to the web using wireless connections like 2G, 3G, and 4G that are neither as fast as a good broadband nor as reliable. However, the neglect of the broadband sector has resulted in a situation where the wireless networks are clogged and even the wired services are poor, with users getting low speeds."

Earlier in January, Airtel announced the launch of V-Fiber that offers consumers in select cities and areas speeds of up to 100mbps using the ADSL2 technology.

This is the second time when Mukesh Ambani is experimenting in the telecom industry after successfully launching Jio that disrupted the whole telecommunication market with its aggressive tariff plans.



It has given tough competition to incumbent players like telecom major Airtel, Vodafone and Idea.