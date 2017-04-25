Vodafone is offering 9GB additional data as 'token of appreciation'

Vodafone is offering its customers as a 'token of appreciation' 9GB free data after reaching 200 million subscribers. According to a report by NDTV, the new offer is available to select users of Vodafone users.

This new offer will only be available for new 4G handsets and will also be a part of the first data recharge. The total of 9GB cannot be availed together. The data will be distributed over a span of three months.

Considering the on-going tariff war between Indian telecom firms, these new offers seem to target new customers as well as retain the current user base.



The Jio-induced tariff war started in September and is believed to be one of the major reasons behind the merger between two of the biggest telecom brands in India.

Vodafone and Idea Cellular are in the process to merge with each other and form the biggest telecom entity in the nation.

Vodafone has agreed to sell 9.5 per cent additional stake to Aditya Birla Group for Rs 130 per share after they merge their telecom operations to create the country's largest operator worth more than $23 billion.



Aditya Birla Group has filed with the BSE the composite scheme of amalgamation between Vodafone and Idea Cellular, which stated that the merged entity shall be under the joint control of the two firms and will be governed by the shareholders' agreement.

