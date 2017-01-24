Vodafone postpaid customers get free calling and more data with new offers

As a result of the ongoing tariff war, Vodafone prepaid consumers benefited heavily with offers that gave them four times more data for the same price. Post-paid customers are not left ignored. The company's Red post-paid connection will get free unlimited voice-calling, data and more for a new revamped rental scheme.

The offers start at Rs 499 with the users getting unlimited calling facility, free national roaming, and 100 local national SMS and3 GB data users with 4G smartphones and 1 GB for non-4G smartphones.

At the price of Rs 699 the user will get 5GB data for 4G smartphone users and 2.5GB data for non-4G smartphone along with the other benefits. The offers go on till Rs 1999 which will give the user 24GB data for 4G smartphones and 20 GB data for non-4G smartphones.

The company put out a notice saying the prices may vary in accordance to circle. Currently, the plan in available only in a few states namely, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

The tariff war began with Jio's entry in the telecom sector which transformed the entire game of industry giants like Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in the country. Jio further expanded its free offers till March 2017, which has propelled these companies to release new offers on a regular basis.

