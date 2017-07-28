Vodafone users can get 1GB data per day for 70 days at Rs 244

Vodafone is upping its game against the likes of Reliance Jio by launching a new first recharge coupon (FRC) worth Rs 244. This new plan will give the user 1 GB of data per day for a period of 70 days.



This offer is priced much lower than what fellow competitors are offering. However, this new plan can only be availed by new Vodafone 4G prepaid customers. After completing the 70 days, the user will only get 35 days of validity with the 244 plan.



Apart from this, Vodafone India has also another offer for its prepaid customers. In Rs 346 with a validity of 56 days, the telecom giant is offering 56GB data with a cap of 1GB per day along with unlimited voice calls to any network. However, voice calls will be limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week.

This new move came in the face of growing competition from Reliance Jio. The Mukesh Ambani-led company launched the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. One of the most popular offers, the Rs 309 gives validity 56 days and allows users to access 1GB of data per day along with free voice calls and free texts.



Another telecom major, Bharti Airtel plans to roll out VoLTE service, that enables phone calls using 4G technology, across India by end of the current financial year. So far, only Reliance Jio is the only carrier that provides VoLTE compatibility.



However, Reliance Jio is not the fastest network according to a new speed metric by a broadband speed testing firm. Airtel has the highest 4G speed under optimum conditions, followed by Jio.



The results were reached based on the average speed metric designed by UK-based OpenSignal, which tested four major telecom service providers offering 4G services in India - Airtel, Jio, Vodafone, and Idea - for their highest 4G speeds between December 1,2016 to February 28, 2017.

The speed tests show Airtel 4G connections reaching up to 56.9 Mbps if the internet traffic, tower availability and other factors are favourable. Jio 4G connections reached up to 50 Mbps under similar conditions. Vodafone and Idea posted 4G speeds of 36.5 Mbps and 29.8 Mbps respectively, according to the new peak speed metric.