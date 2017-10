Apple iPhone X pre-booking to start in two days; Flipkart lists the device online

Despite all rumours of a late arrival, Apple seems to have managed to stay on schedule with the new Apple iPhone X. Apple has announced that it will start taking pre-orders for the device from October 27 and the device will hit the market on November 3. Flipkart has already listed the device on their website with the respective price tags and a 'Coming soon' sign.

However, the company might only ship half the amount of devices compared to the target units they planned to ship. According to a report by Nikkei Asian Review, the American company will ship 20 million units only which is half of what they decided for this year.

India is among the first wave of countries to receive the new iPhone X. The company launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus last month to cash in on the Diwali sale season. However, many analysts believe iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales have not witnessed the expected rush among buyers as many have held their breath for the iPhone X.

With a starting price of Rs 89,000, the iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone ever launched and the device price goes beyond Rs 1lakh for the higher variant. Apple will likely offer various finance options for the customers. Reliance Jio offered a 70 per cent buy back guarantee with the purchase of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. We can expect the company to go by the same offer for iPhone X.

Despite having the same A11 bionic chipset and nearly the same camera module as the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X holds a major leg up due to its futuristic-looking screen.

Other than the edge to edge display, the phone also comes with a few perks and compromises of its own. The biggest compromise will be in the form of no fingerprint sensor. To compensate, Apple will be providing a Face ID feature that lets users unlock the device by merely using their face. Apple claims it to be as accurate the fingerprint sensor.

Another major sacrifice/compensation is the lack of a home button on the iPhone X. To accommodate the full screen of iPhone X, Apple had to do away with their traditional home button; the single button on the front panel. However, Apple has used an impressive list of gestures which make the interface smooth.

The front facing camera of the iPhone X will be slightly better than that of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The device will use the FaceID technology to provide 'True Depth' in selfies. This technology will also help with the use of Animoji's that lets users send animated emojis.