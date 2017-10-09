Blackberry launches Motion with full touch-screen, 4000mAh battery

TCL Corporation launched the Blackberry Motion without the company's trademark qwerty keypad. The Blackberry device is similar to the KeyOne launched in US.

The device features mid-range specifications but comes with water resistance (IP67 certification). The Blackberry Motion has so far only been launched in a few Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE. The company has not mentioned the availability of the device in other countries.

Retweet if you want to learn more about #BBMotion - BlackBerry Mobile (@BBMobile) October 8, 2017

The Blackberry Motion was leaked just a week back by popular tipster, Evan Blass. The device features a 5.5 inch HD screen with the fingerprint scanner placed on the chin of the display. The device comes with a Snapdragon 625 chipset which is supported by 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded using an additional MicroSD card of up to 2TB. It also houses a 12 Megapixel primary camera. The device

One of the biggest USPs of the device will be the massive 4000mAh battery. Blackberry Motion users will also get the traditional privacy and safety enhanced operating system which will be based on Android 7.1.1. The device also feature USB Type C which will have fast-charging enabled.

The device is launched at a price equivalent of $460 which translates roughly to an amount of Rs 30,000 which puts it in the same league as OnePlus 5. The device will be targeted at Balckberry loyalists who can manage without a keyboard which so far has been Blackberry's x-factor.