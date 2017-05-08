Lenovo HW01 Smart Band launched at Rs 1,999, available on Flipkart

Chinese firm Lenovo has launched HW01 Smart Band in India at a competitive price of Rs 1,999.

The smart band is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It has a dynamic heart rate monitor, pedometer, calories and sleep monitoring mechanism.

The band is liquid splash and dust proof.



The Digital Smart Bluetooth-enabled band is made of silicone and sports a OLED Display and is water resistant. The band is available for sale on Flipkart.



The band sports an activity tracker and has a skin-friendly strap which uses imported high-quality material and is highly resistant to abrasions.

It actively tracks heart rate and issues a warning when you're overexerting yourself. The band lets you keep tabs on how many steps or miles you walk on an average per day, it lets you track your sleeping patterns, and lets you take pictures or control music with it.

The band is available under the bank offer of extra 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Under the PhonePe Offer, flat Rs 200 wallet cashback on payment through PhonePe is available.





