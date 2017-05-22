Nubia N1 lite launched with front camera flash at Rs 6,999

Nubia India has launched the new Nubia N1 lite smartphone at a competitive price of Rs 6,999. The device will be competing with likes of Xiaomi's new Redmi 4 and Lenovo K6 Power. The N1 lite will be exclusively available on Amazon India's website. The device will feature a front flash and a 3000 mAH battery.

The Nubia N1 lite will come with a 5.5 inch screen with an HD resolution which is a downgrade from a FullHD screen on its higher version. The device will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.25GHz which will be paired with 2GB RAM. The Nubia N1 lite features 16GB of internal storage with expandable storage up to 32GB.

On the camera front, the device features an 8Megapixel primary camera and a 5 megapixel secondary camera. The primary camera will feature f/2.0 aperture and a dual-LED flash for better balanced picture. The front camera also features a 'soft-light flash' for better selfies. The device also houses a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

In terms of connectivity, the device is capable of 4G VoLTE networks, and the user can also swap the MicroSD card for a second SIM. Other than network connectivity, the device will have all the run of the mill options like GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Commenting on the launch, Eric Hu, Country Head, Nubia India says in a statement, "Nubia is committed to offer best in class technology across all price points to its customers in India. We are known for our camera technology across the globe and with N1 Lite we are offering category first front soft light flash and fingerprint scanner. The N1 Lite is dependable, tough, good looking and has performance power to be called an ideal companion."