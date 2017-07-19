Small on size, small on price: Xiaomi launches its smallest smart TV; price, specs and more

Known for making feature-packed smartphones with small price tag, Xiaomi has launched its smallest and cheapest smart television till now, Mi TV 4A.

This television is part of the Xiaomi MI TV 4A series the company announced earlier this year in March. At 32-inch, this is the smallest TV Xiaomi has ever produced. The television has a screen resolution of 1366x768 pixels and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The Mi TV 4A runs a quad-core Cortex-A53 Amlogic T962 processor clocked at 1.5GHz and has Mali-450 MP3 GPU for graphics. The smart TV also has 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal memory. The TV comes equipped with Xiaomi's AI-based PatchWall system powered by Android which can recommend content to viewers based on their viewing habits and preferences. It also has AI-based speech recognition system.

The screen panel on Mi TV 4A has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and two 5W stereo speakers for sound output.

For connectivity purposes, Mi TV 4A has Wi-Fi, a USB port, an Ethernet port, two HDMI ports and an AV port. All of this has been placed in black plastic housing which helps a great deal in bringing down the prices.

Apart from weight and size, Mi TV 4A is also low on the price side too. The television will cost 1,099 yuan in China which roughly translates to Rs 10,484 (0r $163). It has only been launched in China by far, and will be available to buyers there from July 23. Xiaomi is offering a shipping discount of 100 yuan on the launch date.

The Mi TV 4A series is already available in 43-inch, 45-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants since it was launched in March. The first two models offer HD resolution whereas the next two are capable of 4K resolution.

