Snapdeal announces special offers on Google's Pixel and Pixel XL

India's third biggest e-tailer, Snapdeal is collaborating with internet-giant Google to promote and increase the sales of its first smartphone, Pixel and Pixel XL. The website is offering special discounts and insurance services for both handsets.

Snapdeal is offering an instant cashback of Rs 10,000 for Yes Bank customers. Yatra users will also get Rs 10,000 in e-cash along with free mobile protection plan worth Rs 5,999 from Allianz. The online platform serves as Google's official partner in selling Pixel handsets.

The device was launched last year and is Google's first attempt at building smartphones. Aimed specifically at iPhone users, the price point is similar to that of latest Apple smartphones. The device is powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset Snapdragon 821. The Pixel sports a 5 inch screen and the Pixel XL sports a 5.5 inch screen with a Quad HD resolution.

The Pixel camera contests with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in every aspect and even scores higher overall DxOMark Mobile score of 89 against iPhone 7's DxOMark Mobile score 86.

Update: Due to the new offers, the devices have currently gone out of stock.

