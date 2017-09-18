'IT' makes $ 371 million in box office, on its way to become highest-grosser of 2017

Stephen King, horror, killer-clowns, tormented kids, terrifying sequences - Andres Muschietti's adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, IT, has all the prerequisites of a blockbuster movie. So, naturally, the fact that it has taken box office worldwide by storm is hardly a surprise. However, what should come as surprise is how fast it has achieved that feat.



Although it has been a slow year for films all over, there are some which have made headlines with their performance. For instance, Patty Jenkins' wonderful superhero movie, Wonder Woman became the highest grossing movie of 2017, and one of the best that DC has to offer.



Even closer home, Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal made news by becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie and the first to collect $ 300 million worldwide.

Amongst such impactful movies, Muschietti's IT has managed to stand out by collecting a whopping $ 371 million worldwide, according to Forbes , within days of its release. In fact, the movie started to make news after it earned a staggering $123 million dollars on its first weekend.



In fact, on its second weekend, IT clashed with Jennifer Lawrence-Javier Bardem-Michelle Pfeiffer-Domhnall Gleeson starrer mother! and still minted $60 million, while the latter only collected a paltry $7.5 million. IT collected $60.3 million worldwide, while mother! earned only $6 million the same week.



It is not only King's fandom or horror-movie fans; even critics have praised the movie for its well executed terror and have called it one of the best horror movies of the year.

IT revolves around a killer-clown, Pennywise, who resurfaces every 27 years to prey on little children. It resurfaces again, and this time torments a gang of seven friends, who will have to face their personal fears in order to face Pennywise.