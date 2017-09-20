Simran Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's movie maintains momentum, earns Rs 13.31 crore total

After an unimpressive opening weekend that was also marred by the India-Australia ODI on Sunday, Hansal Mehta's latest movie, Simran, earned Rs 10.65 crore on its first three days.

#Simran needs to maintain on weekdays for a respectable total... Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr. Total: â¹ 10.65 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2017

Although, in itself that sum is not entirely bad, but when it faces comparison with hit movies of Bollywood, including Kangana Ranaut's own movies, the opening collection appears unimpressive.

Film and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, had tweeted that the movie needs to do even business to make a respectable earning. Although, Simran is carrying its momentum forth, the weekday collections are not making much of a difference to its total earnings, considering it is not much to begin with.

On Tuesday, Simran made Rs 1.25 crore, while Monday's collection was Rs 1.41 crore.

#Simran Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr, Mon 1.41 cr, Tue 1.25 cr. Total: â¹ 13.31 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2017

Considering the talent that was behind the film, a lot of hope was pinned on Hansal Mehta - Kangana Ranaut's movie. Nevertheless, due to the amount of controversy and scrutiny Kangana's personal life went through prior to the release of Simran, there were also a significant amount of naysayers from the industry.

However, even with the naysayers included, the underwhelming performance of Simran so far affects Bollywood as well, which has run into a spate of disappointing Fridays recently.

The movie, inspired from the real life story of Sandeep Kaur, revolves around the character of Simran, who runs into trouble with the mafia, after she takes on gambling. Although Kangana Ranaut's performance has been appreciated widely, critics have panned the second half of the movie, with some even calling it disappointing and illogical.

Unlike what it seems right now, and although only slightly, the movie still has another weekend to pick up.