Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's film continues strong run, earns Rs 31.86 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan looks unstoppable at the box office. On its second weekend, the movie ruled the box office despite multiple new releases and made Rs 7.83 crore. As of till Sunday, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has minted Rs 31.86 crore. Monday's numbers are yet to be reported. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report the weekend's collection

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan

Week 1: â¹ 24.03 cr

Weekend 2: â¹ 7.83 cr

Total: â¹ 31.86 cr

India biz. HIT.#SMS - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2017

Taran Adarsh praised the movie for doing so well despite sharing screens with Poster Boys and Daddy. Both the films are struggling to make money at the box office. Unlike these movies, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had a good opening week.

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan dominated the marketplace, despite multiple films [new + holdover titles] competing for footfalls... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2017

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Rs Prasanna's movie is a Hindi remake of the 2013 Tamil hit, Kalyana Samayal Saadham, and is the second film to feature Ayushmann and Bhumi together. The jodi became a crowd-favourite with their previous movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a quirky love story that revolves around the lives of Mudit (Ayushmann) and Sugandha (Bhumi), who are about to get married. Their lives turn upside down when Mudit realizes that he is suffering from erectile dysfunction, days before their wedding. What follows is a hilarious tale of how the couple comes to terms with their unforeseen problem.