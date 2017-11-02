Priyanka Chopra is one of the 100 most powerful women in the world: Forbes

Last couple of years have been very exciting for Priyanka Chopra, who has made forays into an industry only a handful of Indian actors have ventured before. She has now made her way and debut in Forbes' list of 100 most powerful women in the world. Priyanka Chopra has been ranked 97th in a list that includes names like Angela Merkel, Theresa May, Indra Nooyi, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth II and Hillary Clinton.

It is not only about her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood but Priyanka Chopra is also the first Bollywood actor to lead a major drama series on American television. In fact, she is one of the highest paid TV actresses in the world, as mentioned in another Forbes list. In yet another list of most powerful women in media and entertainment that included names like Anna Wintour, Beyonce, Arianna Huffington, Taylor Swift and JK Rowling, PeeCee was ranked 15th by Forbes.

According to Forbes, the top 10 most powerful women in the world are:

1. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany

2. Theresa May, Prime Minister of United Kingdom

3. Melinda Gates, Co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

4. Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook

5. Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors Company

6. Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube

7. Abigail Johnson, President and CEO of Fidelity Investments

8. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of International Monetary Fund

9. Ana Patricia Botin, Executive Chairman of Santander Group

10. Ginni Rometty, President and CEO of IBM

The highest ranking Indian woman on the list is Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar at 32, followed by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO of HCL Enterprise at 57, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw , Chairman and MD of Biocon Limited at 71, Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director of Hindustan Times Group at 92 and Priyanka Chopra at 97.

Forbes' list also includes Indra Nooyi at 11, Ivanka Trump at 19, Oprah Winfrey at 21, Queen Elizabeth II at 26, Sheikh Hasina at 30, Aung San Suu Kyi at 33, Beyonce at 50, Hillary Clinton at 65, Priscilla Chan at 69, Arianna Huffington at 79, Taylor Swift at 85 and JK Rowling at 88.