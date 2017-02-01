Budget fails to meet laid objective of better India: RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh today said the Union Budget fails to meet its own stated objectives to transform, energise and clean India.

"Budget presented by the finance minister for the year 2017-2018 looks failed to address the objective of Budget as declared by finance minister," BMS said in statement after the Budget, presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The said objectives of the budget -- Transform, Energise and Clean India with the approach of poverty alleviation -- has not been met, it said.

There was huge revenue collection through demonetisation but it has not been transferred to social spending, it said, adding that migration caused due to demonetisation has not been addressed.

ALSO READ: Budget 2017-18: What's cheaper, what's dearer





Although budgetary allocation to MNREGA has been increased, unemployment caused because of demonetisation and migration from urban to village has not been addressed, it said, adding that the tax relief is also not much, as was expected, because maximum tax payers are the salaried class.

BMS is of the view that the budget is disappointing to workers, salaried class and poor of the country. The unorganised sectors, scheme workers and other labour related concern enhancement of their honorarium, coverage of social security net have been totally overlooked.

BMS directs its affiliates to hold demonstration immediately against the Budget presented to demand relook on the budget proposals and provide compensation to common man who supported demonetisation by bearing all sufferings.

The scheme workers and other labour related concerns enhancement of their honorarium, coverage of social security net and strengthening to labour intensive industries must be addressed.