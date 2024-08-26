scorecardresearch
Business Today
Astrology
Capricorn daily horoscope for August 26, 2024: Will spend lavishly on luxuries. May resolve old land dispute

Capricorn daily horoscope for August 26, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today will be a very good day for you according to the financial horoscope. You will have great success on the financial front. You will get many opportunities for progress in your business today. You may get good profits in the share market today. If you have lent money to someone, there is a possibility of getting it back today. You will spend lavishly on your luxuries today. Businessmen may have to go for a short trip today which will bring new ups and downs in their business. An old land dispute may get resolved for you today which will free you from financial worries. On this day you will see great changes in your financial situation.

Jobs and Career: Take full advantage of the positive time. Maintain the pace of success. You will be effective in all areas. There will be progress in business. Maintain harmony. Move forward together with everyone. Improve communication and contact. Increase courage and valor. Give momentum to your career and business. Achieve important goals.

Health: Health will be good. Restlessness will go away. Self-confidence will be high. You will be full of enthusiasm. Move forward without hesitation. Personality will improve. The behavior will improve.
 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Aug 26, 2024, 6:00 AM IST
