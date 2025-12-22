Ramco Cements sells non-core assets worth Rs 515 crore to Prestige Estates, aims to cut debt

Ramco Cements Limited has finalised the sale of non-core assets amounting to ₹514.90 crore to Prestige Estates Projects. Ramco Cements closed 0.19% lower at Rs 1,050 after selling non-core assets worth to Prestige Estates. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 24,950 crore. The company clarified that the transaction with Prestige Estates does not involve any promoter or related-party interest and has been carried out at arm’s length

The transaction was formalised through an absolute sale deed for land owned by Ramco Cements. According to the official communication, the cement maker said the transaction was completed through an absolute sale deed for land owned by the company.

The proceeds are earmarked for debt reduction: The proceeds from the asset sale will be used to reduce the company’s borrowings.

The sale is part of Ramco Cements’ ongoing initiative to monetise non-core assets, first announced during its Q2FY25 results in November 2024. With this latest transaction, total monetised assets have reached over ₹1,016.92 crore, surpassing the original target of ₹1,000 crore.

In its quarterly report for September 2025, Ramco Cements reported a more than threefold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹77.88 crore, up from ₹25.77 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations increased by 9.5% year-on-year, totalling ₹2,238.74 crore for Q2 FY26 compared to ₹2,044.13 crore a year prior. The company said it has taken steps to dispose additional non-core assets worth about ₹200 crore by February 28, 2026."

The stock has delivered an 8.70% return since the start of the calendar year. Trading volumes remained steady, and the company’s performance outpaced the sector average, even as the wider Sensex saw mixed movements.