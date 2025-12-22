GPT Infraprojects consortium emerges as lowest bidder for NHAI project, more details 

GPT Infraprojects, a civil construction firm, on Monday said it has won an order valued at Rs 670 Crore in consortium with ISCPPL today, Monday, December 22, 2025. NHAI has awarded the order.

"We are pleased to inform you that GPT Infraprojects Limited (GPTINFRA) has been declared L1 (First Lowest) in order valued at Rs. 670 Crore in consortium with ISCPPL today, Monday, December 22, 2025," said the firm.

GPT Infraprojects shares closed on a flat note at Rs 107.75 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 107.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1361 crore. Total 0.53 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 57.99 lakh on BSE today. The announcement was made after market hours today.

"Construction of Four Lane Elevated Road in Jodhpur city portion from Mahamandir (CH. 0+000) to Akhaliya Chouraha (CH. 7+633) in State of Rajasthan on HAM mode Size of contract is Rs. 670 Crores The bid is in the name of GPT-ISCPPL (Consortium)," said GPT Infra.

GPT is the flagship company of GPT Group, based out of Kolkata. GPT, a premier infrastructure company, operates through two segments– Infrastructure and Sleeper.