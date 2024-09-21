Leo daily horoscope for September 21, 2024: Avoid making expensive purchases. Be careful while handling delicate items

Leo daily horoscope for September 21, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says material items are likely to break today, so avoid making expensive purchases. Be gentle with your things, as you can avoid this situation by showing a little extra attention and care to the things you handle. Some electronic items may get damaged. Also, be very careful while handling expensive or very delicate items as a lot of accidents are likely to happen today. Today, you are advised to focus on old investments instead of making new investments to further your business. You may have to face huge financial loss today.

Jobs and Career: Professional tasks will be completed. Goals will be accomplished. There are signs of success in all areas. Your routine will improve. You will perform well in exams and competitions. The desire to win will increase. Associates will be supportive. You will become more active. Various matters will gain momentum. There will be deals and agreements. Desired results are possible.

Health: Important plans will move forward. Health will improve. You will get the benefit of experience. Your personality will be impressive. You will receive excellent offers. Enthusiasm and morale will remain high.