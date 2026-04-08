LTIMindTree, MTAR Tech, Natco: 3 stocks to buy; check target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices extended its gains on Tuesday and settled higher despite Trump's deadline for Iran. However, traders will be looking at RBI's monetary policy today along with geopolitical signals. The BSE Sensex surged 509.73 points, or 0.69 per cent, to close at 74,616.58, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 155.40 points, or 0.68 per cent, to end at 23,123.65.

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Select buzzing stocks including LTIMindTree, MTAR Technologies and Natco Pharma are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



MTAR Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,050-4,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,675

MTAR Technologies Ltd is in a strong uptrend, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, which indicates bullish sentiment. It has also confirmed a past one-month 'down-sloping trendline' breakout on a closing basis. This breakout is accompanied by huge volume, which signifies increased participation. The daily, weekly, and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. The daily 'Bollinger Band' buy signals indicate increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 4,050-4,200, and its downside support zone is the Rs 3,720-3,630 levels.



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Natco Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,150-1,180 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,030

Natco Pharma Ltd decisively surpassed the 'multiple resistance zone' of Rs 1,040 levels on a closing basis on the daily and weekly timeframe, accompanied by huge volumes, which indicates increased participation in the rally. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs. The daily, weekly, and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. The daily and weekly 'Bollinger Band' buy signals indicate increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,150-1,180, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,050-1,010 levels.



LTIMindTree | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,650-4,750 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,250

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LTI MindTree Ltd decisively surpassed the multiple resistance zone of Rs 4,380 levels with the current close, accompanied by rising volumes. The stock is well positioned above the 20-day SMA (Rs 4,245), which reconfirms bullish sentiment on the short-term chart. The daily 'Bollinger Band' buy signals indicate increased momentum. The daily strength indicator RSI is in positive territory, quoting above the 50 mark, which indicates rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 4,650-4,750, and its downside support zone is the Rs 4,300-4,200 levels.