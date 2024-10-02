scorecardresearch
Libra daily horoscope for October 2, 2024: Be careful in financial matters There will be work-related discussions

Libra daily horoscope for October 2, 2024: Be careful in financial matters There will be work-related discussions

Libra daily horoscope for October 2, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today there is every possibility of you getting financial progress. Today will be a first-class day for you from a financial point of view. You can get good profits by investing today. You may also get a chance to help someone financially. There is a possibility of financial loss. You have to be careful in financial matters. You will discover new options to expand your business. You can spend money on your material comforts. Women may be in the mood for shopping today, but their pockets may become loose due to an increase in expenses.

Jobs and Career: You will maintain harmony with everyone. You will focus on systematic preparations. There will be work-related discussions. Contacts will increase. You will maintain discipline and continuity. Prosperity will increase in business and trade. Increase clarity. Do not fall into temptations.

Health: You will focus on traditional tasks. You will increase your sense of dignity. You will improve your efforts. Be goal-oriented. Your health will improve. Responsibilities will be fulfilled.
 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Oct 02, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
