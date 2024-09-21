scorecardresearch
Business Today
Astrology
Libra daily horoscope for September 21, 2024: Think carefully before making new investments. Your chances of promotion is high

Libra daily horoscope for September 21, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today will bring good news for you in the financial sector. If you've been hoping for a promotion or waiting for a business offer to come your way, today could be the day you get a chance to climb the corporate ladder. Your employers have been very happy with your work for some time now, so your chances of promotion are quite high. Your hard work is now bearing fruit. You should think carefully before making new investments in your business. Today is a good day for you to handle your financial investments to improve your financial condition.

Jobs and Career: You will focus on stability in business and work with patience. Organized efforts will be effective and auspiciousness will prevail in industries. You will live up to expectations and your business will grow. Matters related to real estate will progress and partnerships will strengthen. You will maintain the pace of your work with confidence and remain active with routine.

Health: Comfort, happiness, and ease will prevail. You will move forward by increasing cooperation and focus. Facilities will improve and memorable moments will be created. Health problems will remain under control.

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Sep 21, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
