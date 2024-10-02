scorecardresearch
Sagittarius daily horoscope for October 2, 2024: Can take a loan from the bank to expand your business. Work matters may remain pending

Sagittarius daily horoscope for October 2, 2024: There are chances of investing money in government works. Some kind of challan or penalty may be imposed. You can take a loan from the bank to expand your business.

Sagittarius daily horoscope for October 2, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today will be a harmful day for Sagittarius people. You may face some financial loss today. You will have to control your expenses today and limit your expenses. Today you have to take care of your money and save. There are chances of investing money in government works. Some kind of challan or penalty may be imposed. You can take a loan from the bank to expand your business. This period looks good for starting a new business. You are not advised to make any kind of big investment in your business today. You need to keep your money in a safe place and choose your investments carefully. Today you have to research well before making any investment in your business. Today you should not start any new project in your business.

Jobs and Career: Professional matters will remain normal. Keep pace with your abilities. Everyone will be impressed by your professional performance. Work matters may remain pending. People associated with the service sector will perform better. Be cautious in your career and business. Increase management in professional matters. Work wisely. Follow the rules. Colleagues will be supportive.

Health: Increase your logic. Seniors will be supportive. Be cautious about health. Improve the balance of speech and behavior. Move forward wisely. Morale will be high.

 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Oct 02, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
