scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Astrology
Capricorn daily horoscope for September 30, 2024: Can get financial loss in terms of lottery, betting, shares. Will show speed in work and business will grow

Feedback

Capricorn daily horoscope for September 30, 2024: Can get financial loss in terms of lottery, betting, shares. Will show speed in work and business will grow

Capricorn daily horoscope for September 30, 2024: New deals may be made, but expenses may also increase. If someone has borrowed money from you, then today you may get that money back.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Capricorn daily horoscope for September 30, 2024: Businessmen may be advised to go on a short trip today. Capricorn daily horoscope for September 30, 2024: Businessmen may be advised to go on a short trip today.

Capricorn daily horoscope for September 30, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today is going to be very auspicious. Today you will get financial progress from all sides. Today, those working in the stock market will get good profits. There is a possibility of you being cheated in money matters. There is a possibility of financial loss in terms of lottery, betting, shares, and commodities. There are chances of profit in business. New deals may be made, but expenses may also increase. If someone has borrowed money from you, then today you may get that money back. You can invest freely in spending for your comfort today. Businessmen may be advised to go on a short trip today. Your old land disputes can also be resolved today. You will be free from financial worries today and can experience happiness and balance.

Related Articles

Jobs and Career: New avenues will open in various fields and you will increase discipline and management. Your reputation will increase and you will get support from close people. You will show speed in work and business will grow. The pace of work will be good and attractive opportunities will come to you. You will benefit from communication and contacts with professionals and you will get advice and support from experienced persons.

Health: Confidence will increase and you will enjoy conversations. Your personality will improve and enthusiasm and morale will remain high. The family environment will improve, and your activity will increase, which will make all matters easier.

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Sep 30, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement