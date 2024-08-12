scorecardresearch
Business Today
Astrology
Taurus daily horoscope for August 12, 2024: Can invest money in govt works. May get challan

Feedback

Taurus daily horoscope for August 12, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today is the day when there is a possibility of getting unexpected benefits from abroad. The necessary money comes quite easily from distant shores. If you have invested abroad, or are waiting to hear about any financial assistance from abroad. Today may bring you the news and benefits you were waiting for. Keep a positive attitude because the stars are in your favor! There are possibilities of investing money in government works. Some kind of challan or fine may be imposed. Have to be careful. There are signs of progress in your business. Financially, this is the time for you to be a little careful.

Jobs and Career: You will move ahead in business by setting a budget. You will present your side effectively. Emphasis on expansion activities. Be effective in communication. There will be activity in foreign affairs. Results in career and business will remain the same as before. Be cautious. Increase focus on your goals. Maintain healthy competition. Follow the rules.

Health: Keep the focus on work progress. Work with confidence. Keep enthusiasm and morale high. Your lifestyle will be attractive. Health will be normal. Avoid showing off.

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Aug 12, 2024, 8:24 AM IST
