Share of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose nearly 12% on Tuesday, snapping two days of losses after the waste management player said its arm won an order for the development of 600 To 800 TPD Mixed Solid Waste Processing Plant in Maharashtra.

Antony Waste Handling Cell stock rose 11.82% to Rs 555.20 against its previous close of Rs 496.50 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,524 crore. Total 2.53 lakh shares of the firm changed hands in trade today.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We wish to inform that one of our subsidiary, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions Private Limited has been awarded contract of development of 600 To 800 TPD Mixed Solid Waste Processing Plant in the state of Maharashtra," said the firm.

The order is worth approximately Rs 329.45 crore. The contact is be completed in 10 years.

The company also said that Promoter/ Promoter Group / Group companies is

not interested in the entity i.e. TMC which has been awarded the order(s)/contract(s.

On January 1, 2023, Antony Waste Handling Cell share made its market debut at 38% premium over IPO issue price. The share listed at Rs 436.10 against its issue price of Rs 315 on NSE. It further rose to Rs 489.90, 55.52% higher than its issue price.

Advertisement

Antony Waste Handling Cell launched its initial public offer (IPO) on December 21, 2022 Price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 313-315 per share. The IPO received a decent response on the last day as the issue was subscribed 14.87 times.