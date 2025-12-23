Puravankara shares jump 14%, largest single-day gain since July; here’s the trigger

Shares of Puravankara gained as much as 14 per cent to touch the day’s high in Tuesday’s trade on the BSE, reacting positively to the company's latest aggressive expansion move.

At last check, the counter was trading 12.37 per cent higher at Rs 270.30 against its previous close of Rs 240.55 apiece.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This rally marks the largest single-day gain for the stock since July 2025. The counter had previously closed 11.32 per cent higher on July 29, 2025, a session where it rose as much as 16 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 305 against the July 28 close of Rs 262.45 on the BSE.

The surge comes after the realty developer announced the acquisition of a massive 53.5-acre land parcel in Bengaluru, pegging the project's Gross Development Value (GDV) at over Rs 4,800 crore.

The sharp buying interest was triggered by the company's regulatory filing detailing the acquisition in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru. The developer stated that the land parcel, located at Attibele Hobli, has a saleable area of 6.4 million square feet (msft).

Advertisement

Commenting on the development, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director at Puravankara, said, "This acquisition is part of our ongoing efforts to systematically add quality developable land to our launch pipeline across strategic micro-markets. This reflects our disciplined approach to growth with a long-term view for the organisation, and also confidence in the fundamentals of these markets to create large, sustainable communities.".

The company highlighted that this new addition is strategically located in a corridor witnessing sustained end-user demand and improved infrastructure.

This acquisition significantly bolsters Puravankara's project pipeline for the current fiscal year. Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited, said that the project is situated in a micro-market with limited availability of developable land.

Providing a snapshot of the company's aggressive accumulation of assets, Sasalu added, "Before this acquisition, during H1 FY26, we added a total of 6.36 million sq ft of developable area in Bengaluru and Mumbai, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 9,100 crores. The addition of another Rs 4,800 crores brings the potential GDV to Rs 13,900 crores and the developable area to 12.76 msft for the year to date.".

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the realty major also advanced its Bengaluru growth plans through strategic acquisitions, including a 24.59-acre parcel at KIADB Hardware Park in North Bengaluru and a joint development for a 5.5-acre parcel in Balegere, East Bengaluru.

In a separate regulatory development on December 19, the company also informed the bourses that it has provided a corporate guarantee of Rs 50 crore to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction Limited, in favour of Axis Bank Limited for credit facility enhancement.

As of September 30, 2025, Puravankara has completed 93 projects totalling approximately 55 million sq ft across nine cities, with a total land bank of roughly 32 msft.