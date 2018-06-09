10 cars you can expect to see on Indian roads in second half of 2018

This year has been pretty good in terms of new car launches. In the last five months, we have seen launches ranging from Datsun Redi-GO AMT to the iconic third generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. The year, so far, has seen the luxurious Lamborghini Urus and Range Rover Evoque launch, some popular cars like Ford Ecosport got noteworthy updates as well. One of the most recent facelifts, Honda Amaze has been received well too.

However, if you are planning to buy a new car in the months to follow, there are plenty of great options that are yet to arrive. So, you may just put that on hold and take a look at these upcoming cars in 2018.

New Hyundai Santro

Hyundai plans to replace the Eon with a new hatchback. It has been a while since Hyundai competed with Maruti Suzuki in the entry-level segment. With a refurbished model, Hyundai plans to launch the new Santro in an all-new avatar. Details of the car are yet to be known. However, the only detail available is that the car will feature a 1.0-litre, 3 cylinder petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 66PS nd a peak torque of 95Nm. The car will also be the first Hyundai in India to have an AMT (automated manual transmission). The new Hyundai Santro will take on the likes of Maruti Celario, Maruti WagonR, and Tata Tiago. The car is expected to launch in the later this year. Some speculations suggest the car will be released around the festive season.

Ford Figo and Aspire Facelift

Both the cars will get design changes but the most noticeable will be the 96PS, 1.2-litre three-cylinder 'Dragon' engine. It will replace the current 1.2-litre four-cylinder Sigma petrol mill and is more efficient than the current one. The same engine powers the all new Ford Freestyle. A new 6.5-inch infotainment system will feature on the top models and it will have the company's latest Sync3 system. The cars will also have six airbags in the top variant. The new Ford Aspire can be expected to launch by end of 2018 and will be priced between Rs 5.8-7.9 lakh.

Mahindra TUV 300 Plus

Mahindra will replace the Xylo with the new TUV 300 Plus. The aging Xylo will be replaced by the new SUV which boasts a mature and proportionate design. The back of the car is elongated and features tail lamp clusters which might extend to the sides. The car will have multiple seat options as well. The TUV 300 Plus will be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which will produce a maximum power of 120Bhp. The SUV will also have a 6-speed manual transmission and will most likely give out mileage around 18-20 kmpl. The new TUV 300 Plus is likely to come at a price of Rs 9 lakh for the base model and will take on the likes of Maruti Ertiga, Honda BR-V and Renault Lodgy. The car will most likely come out by end of 2018.

Maruti Ertiga 2018

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will carry the same Heartect platform which other current generation Suzuki cars like Swift Dzire and Baleno feature. The new car is longer and larger than its previous generation and gets new designs and features as well. The new Ertiga is likely to come with a 1.4-litre petrol engine, the car will also have the advanced 4-speed automatic transmission. Other features of the car include rear parking sensor and camera, ABS with EBD to enhance controlled braking and Supplemented Restraint System (SRS) dual front seat airbags which will cushion the impact and reduce chances of injury.

Jeep Renegade

The new Jeep Renegade will be the most affordable model from the company in India. It will feature a small but wide, 4 x 4 platform and is likely to have a 2.0-litre Multijet four-cylinder engine which will offer power in two states of tune - 138Bhp and 168Bhp. The car is also expected to come with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 9-speed automatic unit. The car is likely to launch later this year.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift

The Ciaz has been spotted recently at its stockyard in Haryana and one can expect a few changes in the upcoming car. The car is likely to get changes mostly at the front with minimal changes at the back. The new car will feature a stooped bonnet, smaller front grille, 16-alloy wheels, new LED-headlamps and LED-tail lamps. The interior will most likely feature touchscreen infotainment system, in-car controls and shades of wood on the dashboard. The Ciaz facelift would also most likely have a new 1.5-litre petrol engine. The car is likely to also have a 5-speed manual gearbox for both petrol and diesel. A new automatic unit could also be offered. Expected to be launched later this year, the Ciaz facelift is likely to cost you Rs 9-11 lakh.

Tata Tiago and Tigor EVs (Electric Vehicles)

There is not much of difference between the electric Tiago and Tigor when it comes to appearance. A three-phase AC induction motor drives the cars and currently, TATA only makes the vehicles for EESL (Energy Efficient Services Limited) which is an energy service company of the Government of India. There is no information as of now when the cars would be launched.

New Mahindra Rexton

The new Mahindra G4 Rexton was first seen at the Auto Expo in 2018. The seven-seater SUV will be Mahindra's new flagship in India. The new Rexton is powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces maximum power of 170PS and a peak torque of 420Nm. It also features a 7-speed automatic transmission and is likely to come in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive options. The SUV features fancy interiors like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation and leather seats. It also gets HID lamps, climate control and ventilated seats. The Rexton comes with 9 airbags and hill descent control. The car could also feature traction control and cruise control. Expected to launch by September 2018, the new Rexton is likely to be priced around Rs 24 lakh.

New Honda CR-V

The new Honda CR-V is likely to have a new 160PS, 1.6-litre diesel engine and a new 9-speed automatic transmission. The SUV will be a seven-seater. It will take on its rivals the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tuscon. The car is likely to be launched by August 2018 and is likely to be priced at Rs 25 lakh.

New Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch an updated WagonR - its popular compact hatchback. The new car will get major changes in terms of exterior and interior. According to reports, for India, the car might continue with its existing 1.0-litre engine with a 5-speed manual transmission but this time it might get an AMT option. The engine of the car can produce a maximum power of 67Bhp and a peak torque of 91Nm. The car is likely to give out a mileage of up to 16 kmpl in the city and 22 kmpl on the highway. One can expect the use of Chrome by Maruti for the grille designs. The car will also have bulkier headlamps and carry projector setups on the top-end models. The car is likely to feature Alloy Wheels, Key-Less entry, Tilt-Telescopic Adjustable Steering Wheel, Multi-Functional Steering Wheel, Touchscreen Infotainment System, automatic climate control, parking sensors with camera. The compact hatchback is likely to get dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard. The new Wagon R will also come with ISOFIX child seat mounts and seatbelt pretensioner. Likely to be launched around the festive season this year, the new WagonR will go against the upcoming Hyundai Santro.