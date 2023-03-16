100km for Rs 30! Man successfully turns Tata Nano into solar car

Manojit Mondal, a businessman residing in Katjuridanga, Bankura, West Bengal, has made headlines for his innovation in the automobile industry. He has converted his Tata Nano car into a solar-powered vehicle, which he drives around the streets of Bankura. This invention has made him a local celebrity and a mechanical icon of the town.

Mondal's solar car does not require any petrol, diesel, or CNG to run. It is entirely powered by solar energy, which makes it a cost-effective and eco-friendly option for commuters. The cost of driving this car has surprised everyone, as it runs 100 kilometers for just Rs 30 to Rs 35. The cost per kilometer of this car is 80 paisa, making it a perfect solution for people dealing with the increasing fuel prices.

This solar car has a gear system, but it does not have an engine, which makes it completely silent while running. In fourth gear, it can travel up to 80 km/h. The invention made by Mondal has not only provided a direction towards innovation in solar energy but also given a ray of hope to people struggling with increasing fuel prices.

Mondal faced numerous challenges while building this car but did not give up. His childhood dream of making something new finally turned into a reality, as per news reports.

In a world struggling with depleting fossil fuels and increasing pollution, Mondal's solar car can be a leading problem-solving initiative. His innovation can inspire others to think beyond traditional fuel options and look for innovative solutions to reduce carbon footprints.

Also Read: Ola Electric offers free upgrade of new front fork of Ola S1 Pro scooters amid complaints