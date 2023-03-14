Ola Electric offers free upgrade of new front fork of Ola S1 Pro scooters amid complaints

Ola Electric on Tuesday said it is upgrading their Ola S1 Pro scooters with new front fork after repeated complaints from customers. The company had earlier said in a tweet that there have been some concerns amongst the community around the safety of the Ola S1's front fork arm.



Ola Electric, however, claimed that the previous front fork was properly tested under extreme conditions and they were made keeping in mind the safety factor.



"We assure you that this is unfounded. At Ola, all components of our scooters, including the front arm, are thoroughly tested under extreme conditions and are engineered with a factor of safety much higher than the typical loads encountered on vehicles," the Bengaluru-based company said in a press note.



However, as part of continuous engineering and design improvement process, the company has recently upgraded the front fork design to enhance the durability and strength even further, it added.



"To alleviate any concerns that you or any of our community members might have, we are giving an option to our customers to upgrade to the new front fork," the company said in a statement.



Ola said that the upgrade of the new fork will be free of cost for customers and the appointment window will open from March 22. The company will reach out to customers with a detailed process for booking an appointment soon, it noted.



People have continuously complained about the single-fork front suspension of the Ola S1 Pro. Recently an Ola S1 Pro owner suffered heavy injuries because of the fork breaking and therefore she had to be admitted to ICU. The whole accident went viral on social media.

The company, however, said the issue happened due to a “high impact road accident”.

